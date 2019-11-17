BREAKING: Prosecutor Demands Immediate Arrest of Alex Jones After Roger Stone’s Conviction -1680-6P

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GUEST: Hoyt Hutchinson faces first degree criminal mischief charges after getting close enough to slash The 20-foot tall Baby Trump balloon in Tuscaloosa Alabama - “It comes a point when you gotta take a stand. We don’t have two parties anymore. We have good versus evil. When you got one party that says it’s OK to kill babies and by the way, this is the first time I’ve ever seen a liberal get mad about chopping up a baby.” In a message posted to Twitter, Mo Brooks a Representative for Alabama, said he believes balloon slasher Hoyt Hutchinson should be “prosecuted as law requires.” However, he added, “I believe in America, so afterwards Hutchinson should be given a patriotism medal for fighting socialism.”
E-Militia Article: BREAKING: Prosecutor Demands Immediate Arrest of Alex Jones After Roger Stone’s Conviction http://ow.ly/Rylz30pTyot
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