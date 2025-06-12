BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is Known About the Boeing Dreamliner Plane Crash in India
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
219 views • 20 hours ago

Update last added here on top:

Indian police and civil aviation authorities do not expect any survivors from the passenger jet that crashed earlier today, according to local media.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people when it went down in a residential area. Officials warn the death toll could exceed the number on board due to ground casualties.

What’s Known About the Plane Crash in India

➡️The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 crew members.

➡️Indian broadcaster NDTV aired footage of injured survivors rushed to hospitals.

➡️The plane crashed into a residential area; emergency services are on the scene.

➡️Indian Media report at least 110 dead.

➡️Passengers included nationals of India, Canada, Portugal, and the UK, according to Reuters.

➡️Gatwick Airport in London confirmed the plane was scheduled to land at 18:25 local time.

➡️Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad suspended all operations following the crash.

➡️Russian diplomats are checking whether any Russian nationals were on board.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
