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And We Know - TYRANTS openly show their allegiance to the ENEMY! They impose FEAR! Stay Together! PRAY!
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110 views • February 13, 2022
LT of And We Know. 02.11.2022
Canada receiving more threats, visits to homes from police monitoring Facebook groups, HIV AIDS found in vaccines, exposure of Pedos and satanists behind this all… this is a spiritual battle… the devil is doing all he can to destroy mankind… we will continue to pray
Canada receiving more threats, visits to homes from police monitoring Facebook groups, HIV AIDS found in vaccines, exposure of Pedos and satanists behind this all… this is a spiritual battle… the devil is doing all he can to destroy mankind… we will continue to pray
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