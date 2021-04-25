SOURCE: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO



VACCINE DEATH AND INJURY STATS DON'T ADD UP [2021-03-24] - ROSEMARY FREI (VIDEO)



The government lied about the numbers of people that tested positive by inflating those numbers, they lied about the numbers of people that died from Covid-19 by inflating those numbers by calling all deaths Covid-19 deaths, and they are now lying about the numbers of people that are having adverse effects and dying from the Covid-19 vaccinations. If you haven't gotten the mRNA Experimental Vaccinations yet, you better do your own DUE DILIGENCE by doing your own research first. JUST SAY NO and DO NOT CONSENT to Bill Gates' FINAL SOLUTION. Once you do the research, you will find out LESS PEOPLE DIED IN 2020 THAN THE 3 YEARS PRIOR TO 2020. There was NO Pandemic, END OF STORY!!!