Sen. Rand Paul: Republicans Are Emasculated, They Have No Power and Are Unwilling to Gain Power Back
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
“The bad news is this is that last time I tried it, there were four votes, me and three others. This brings upon us the lie that Republicans really are fiscally conservative… Republicans all profess to, but when you make a vote on the PayGo resolution… They always vote to exempt it.”

Source:  https://rumble.com/v20qr72-sen.-rand-paul-republicans-are-emasculated-they-have-no-power-and-are-unwil.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2

Keywords
rand paulgop failuresfiscal irresponsibility

