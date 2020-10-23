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South Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 25 die
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59 views • October 23, 2020
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated.
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