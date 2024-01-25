Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What I got wrong. Communist-loving racism-liberalism for 90 years. Awful libs and a good one.
channel image
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
119 Subscribers
31 views
Published 18 hours ago


The same tricks the liberal media used in USA+UK in 1932-1942 are still being used.


Lesson in German:

Herrenfolk = Self-governing people

Lebensraum = Land of the free


#propaganda #media #USA #history #projection


Busy video, best texts, brutal images and battle links:

https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/what-i-got-wrong-communist-loving-liberals


Keywords
propagandahistoryusamediaprojection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket