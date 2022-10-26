© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One Of The Well Documented Short Movies, About The Sick Criminal Propaganda That Was Inflicted On The Human Race.
This Video Is The Opening Sequence Of The New Up-And-Coming Movie 'Plandemic 3' Created By Mikky Willis.
The Money, The Celebs That Was Bought With It.
Unbelievable. Disgusting. Criminal!