One Of The Well Documented Short Movies, About The Sick Criminal Propaganda That Was Inflicted On The Human Race.
This Video Is The Opening Sequence Of The New Up-And-Coming Movie 'Plandemic 3' Created By Mikky Willis.
The Money, The Celebs That Was Bought With It.
Unbelievable. Disgusting. Criminal!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.