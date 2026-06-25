BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ruger MagPul RXM 9mm Glock 19 Clone - Minuteman Review
Ruger MagPul RXM 9mm Glock 19 Clone - Minuteman Review
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
Premieres 07/01/26, 12:14 PM

AmbGun RXM Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/ruger-rxm


The Ruger MagPul collab, RXM is a very fine looking pistol. A nicely done Glock 19 Gen 3 clone.


The MagPul grip frame deviates from the Glock with its landing points for indexing your trigger finger. Magpul’s rounded trigger guard disrespects those who try restrain the pistol’s recoil with their support hand index finger. A slightly flared magwell helps with reloads.


Ruger’s part of the deal gave us forward slide serrations, an optics cut that is direct mount and versatile in its support for both RMR and RMSc footprints. No adapter plates…I wouldn't buy a pistol that uses plates. Plates are just doubled up failure points. But I’d have preferred simple and tight RMSc support only.


Ruger’s modular fire control insert is seated in MagPul’s grip frame….change colors or switch to G17 like full size grip….Or G26 like compactness.

Give me a grip frame with a VP9 like paddle release? Now that would be the significant advance over the Glock. Otherwise, I'm not that interested in modularity. And I prefer that the grip frame rails are optimized for the length of the slide.


The American “Glock” has a Tritium front sight. Metal sights, not plastic.


It has the typical striker trigger…dragging that trigger bar nub across the safety plunger.


The VP9 and Sig P365 safety plunger disengagements make for a better trigger. But the Glock design is less complex. Fewer failure points.


According to Ellifritz homicide data analysis the average number of rounds until incapacitation for 9mm is 2.45. That means the 15 round mag delivers 6.12 incapacitations per mag. Since the number of rounds until incapacitation for 22LR is 1.38, my KelTec P17 has 12.32 per mag…and it does it for ⅓ the weight…and half the price.


BUT…like how the Mantis BlackbeardX lured me back to the AR15 from the RDB, the TitanX tempts me back to the Glock G19 design. Tempts me.




Excellent function. A thousand rounds and the only malfunction I’ve had was when I tried to chamber a round with the training laser still in place.


Fat, low grip ratio grip doesn't index easily for point shooting and really displaces your beltline. If I were returning to 9mm, I'd go with the Glock 48 paired with the new Glock 15 round mags. Ruger copied a dated design…Until they come up with a flush 20 round mag for it.


RXM includes two Pmags.


Pmags weigh 47gr

Glock’s 68gr


21 gram difference is about the equal of a red dot sight, not terribly consequential for most EDC use. But it translates into about a half pound savings if you carry 10 mags. Glock mags are more durable long term, Pmags function fine but are more disposable. I tend to view magazines as semi-disposable, so I’m totally cool with the Pmags.


Ruger and MagPul really deliver with the RXM. I REALLY like the pistol. I enjoy shooting it. If they could copy the Glock 48 and if Mantis released a G48 TitanX, I just might return to the 9mm fold. But for real, daily carry I never lean on the RXM.

Keywords
9mmmagpulrugerrxmtitanx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Great Energy War: Embracing resilience toward true community and responsibility

The Great Energy War: Embracing resilience toward true community and responsibility

Ramon Tomey
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: The &#8220;Garden of Eden&#8221; is the new economic engine for a coming collapse

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: The “Garden of Eden” is the new economic engine for a coming collapse

Belle Carter
Why I&#8217;m Betting on Gold, Not Stocks – Because Gold Has Real, Intrinsic, Lasting Value

Why I’m Betting on Gold, Not Stocks – Because Gold Has Real, Intrinsic, Lasting Value

Mike Adams
William R. Forstchen&#8217;s &#8220;One Second After&#8221;: A critical survival blueprint amid EMP threats and escalating global tensions

William R. Forstchen’s “One Second After”: A critical survival blueprint amid EMP threats and escalating global tensions

Jacob Thomas
&#8220;Breaking the Chains 2026&#8221; on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

“Breaking the Chains 2026” on BrightU: How privacy coins like Monero and Epic Cash are becoming the last refuge from CBDC tyranny

Belle Carter
The Fuel Charge: The hidden war on American energy independence

The Fuel Charge: The hidden war on American energy independence

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy