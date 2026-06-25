Ruger MagPul RXM 9mm Glock 19 Clone - Minuteman Review

AmbGun RXM Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/ruger-rxm





The Ruger MagPul collab, RXM is a very fine looking pistol. A nicely done Glock 19 Gen 3 clone.





The MagPul grip frame deviates from the Glock with its landing points for indexing your trigger finger. Magpul’s rounded trigger guard disrespects those who try restrain the pistol’s recoil with their support hand index finger. A slightly flared magwell helps with reloads.





Ruger’s part of the deal gave us forward slide serrations, an optics cut that is direct mount and versatile in its support for both RMR and RMSc footprints. No adapter plates…I wouldn't buy a pistol that uses plates. Plates are just doubled up failure points. But I’d have preferred simple and tight RMSc support only.





Ruger’s modular fire control insert is seated in MagPul’s grip frame….change colors or switch to G17 like full size grip….Or G26 like compactness.

Give me a grip frame with a VP9 like paddle release? Now that would be the significant advance over the Glock. Otherwise, I'm not that interested in modularity. And I prefer that the grip frame rails are optimized for the length of the slide.





The American “Glock” has a Tritium front sight. Metal sights, not plastic.





It has the typical striker trigger…dragging that trigger bar nub across the safety plunger.





The VP9 and Sig P365 safety plunger disengagements make for a better trigger. But the Glock design is less complex. Fewer failure points.





According to Ellifritz homicide data analysis the average number of rounds until incapacitation for 9mm is 2.45. That means the 15 round mag delivers 6.12 incapacitations per mag. Since the number of rounds until incapacitation for 22LR is 1.38, my KelTec P17 has 12.32 per mag…and it does it for ⅓ the weight…and half the price.





BUT…like how the Mantis BlackbeardX lured me back to the AR15 from the RDB, the TitanX tempts me back to the Glock G19 design. Tempts me.













Excellent function. A thousand rounds and the only malfunction I’ve had was when I tried to chamber a round with the training laser still in place.





Fat, low grip ratio grip doesn't index easily for point shooting and really displaces your beltline. If I were returning to 9mm, I'd go with the Glock 48 paired with the new Glock 15 round mags. Ruger copied a dated design…Until they come up with a flush 20 round mag for it.





RXM includes two Pmags.





Pmags weigh 47gr

Glock’s 68gr





21 gram difference is about the equal of a red dot sight, not terribly consequential for most EDC use. But it translates into about a half pound savings if you carry 10 mags. Glock mags are more durable long term, Pmags function fine but are more disposable. I tend to view magazines as semi-disposable, so I’m totally cool with the Pmags.





Ruger and MagPul really deliver with the RXM. I REALLY like the pistol. I enjoy shooting it. If they could copy the Glock 48 and if Mantis released a G48 TitanX, I just might return to the 9mm fold. But for real, daily carry I never lean on the RXM.