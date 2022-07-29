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AGAIN!!-MULTIPLE Planet x/Biblical wormwood system bodies pass my skies in NW Ohio/REAL TALK/READ👇
High Hopes
High Hopes
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129 views • July 29, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley


Jul 28, 2022 ONCE AGAIN!!-MULTIPLE Planet x/Biblical wormwood system bodies pass my skies in Northwest Ohio (10 minutes from Toledo ohio)/REAL TALK with me/Bible prophecy is COMING TO PASS!!! It's time to prepare SPIRITUALLY-Love+Forgive one another!!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 7/29/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: In this video you'll see my skies lit up from different planet x system bodies I caught passing earth in my southwest, and in my east and northeast. Especially southwest you'll see a large object I believe it to be over my southwest spherical in shape partially popping out.. in my east a red object from the planet x system lit up my skies also in my northeast and north. And when I looked north there was a smaller fiery orange reddish planet x system body spherical in shape passing as I saw it moving slow though it was passing coming from northwest and going to the northeast/east in direction.....and some real talk with me at the end of another video clip I added to this one. And it was funny i was recording myself talking and I have an old crappy light next to my bed which flickers due to chord that connects to it gets to hot and overheated and it's an old lamp light so the light went out lolll... though I finished what I had to say...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are pinned for all to read my main notes and to see how to accept christ as lord.


Music in the background of my video is credited to stellardrone on YouTube.


©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84RxCrWLly0


Keywords
environmentplanet xwormwoodjesussalvationclimateohioskiesbiblical prophecytoledosigns in the heavenssystem bodies
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