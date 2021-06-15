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Arizona Attorney General Warns Biden's DOJ, Merrick Garland To Stay Away From The Audit
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30 views • June 15, 2021
Mark Brnovich, the Attorney General of Arizona, issued a stern statement to Merrick Garland and the DOJ, telling them to stay far away from the Arizona Audit. Plus, Joe Biden's rambling tour through Europe continues to embarrass America, Roger Waters has some fighting words for Mark Zuckerberg, and Dominion's growing increasingly bold.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c8ede67dfaa40ac753a40e
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c8ede67dfaa40ac753a40e
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