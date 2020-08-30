Get Wisdom Introduction ST

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"The more focused, specific, and powerful a prayerful intention, the more focused, specific, and powerful will be the divine response. If you want to learn on a deeper level about all the secrets of the Universe and about how healing can make your life better, join us at GetWisdom.com and let’s grow together. Our focus is on bringing you all the information you need on healing, hidden Knowledge, and enlightenment so you can recognize the endless powers that you have in a partnership with our Creator and the Divine Realm. We also have gifts for you on our website, so you can get to know GetWisdom.com and download our two amazing free e-books and start receiving answers to your questions.

Healing is what creates the foundation for lasting peace, harmony, joy, and living through love without interruption.



And when we are healed we will find and experience the Shift in Consciousness.

We are all together on this journey of expansion and we will have a beautiful destiny. Together.



Join me at GetWisdom.com."