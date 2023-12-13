SHaDoWCa7 sings Tri La Lee Polka (Langner Sisters, Eddie Blazonczyk, Versatones)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on November 27, 2018 along with her original description:
"HEY!!! It's POLKA TIME with DESTINY! *hehehe*
I know my subscribers can handle anything I throw at them! ♥ You are the greatest! ^^ ♥ *BIG HUGS!!!* ♥
This is my cover of the "Tri La Lee" Polka written by Diane Langner of the famous Langner Sisters from Minnesota, USA. I am playing all background music in the 'Chicago Polka Style' of Eddie Blazonczyk and the Versatones (they are my favorite polka band --- their music makes me happy)! :D ♥
I hope you will have at least half-as-much fun listening to this as I had putting it together! :) *fingers-crossed* ♥ Let me know what you think! Do I have a future!?!?!?!? *giggle* ♥"
---------------------------------------------------------------
"Tri La Lee" Polka Lyrics (written by Diane Langner):
When we're dancing I feel like a bird,
On the wing in a big blue sky!
And I know that you have made me happy,
I love you more each day!
Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,
My heart knows I love you so!
Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,
If you love me please let me know!
When you're with me everything is right,
I can't help but hold you tight!
And I hope that someday you will love me,
The way that I love you!
Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,
My heart knows I love you so!
Tri La Lee, Tri La Lo,
If you love me please let me know!
