Altar Boy Collapses - Special Guest justine trudeau

There is no law requiring anyone to get "vaccinated", and roughly 100% of all politicians are losers who do what they are told because they cant get a job anywhere else.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.