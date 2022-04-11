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Chris Sky Canada april 10 or 10 04 2022 speaks about Bill gates, Elon Musk, 1 jab n more
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198 views • April 11, 2022
Chris Sky Canada april 10 or 10 04 2022 speaks about Bill gates, Elon Musk, 1 jab instead of many more, like a yearly flu shot. Climate change, according to chris is the follow up people downspinner, less traffic, flying, but heee, BBQ on charcoal is okay, is WOOD ! . . .
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