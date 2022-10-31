🇶🇦🇪🇺 European Moves To Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical: Qatar's Energy Minister
Europe’s proposal to cap gas prices is “hypocritical” as it goes against anti-competition rules designed to stop interference in the market, Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al-Kaabi said [at 4:00].
“Free market is always the best solution. If you try to fix the market, you’re going against all the anti-competition laws that the Europeans were trying to put on sellers and now they’re doing it themselves.”
