Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇶🇦🇪🇺 European Moves To Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical: Qatar's Energy Minister
16 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 24 days ago |

🇶🇦🇪🇺 European Moves To Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical: Qatar's Energy Minister

Europe’s proposal to cap gas prices is “hypocritical” as it goes against anti-competition rules designed to stop interference in the market, Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al-Kaabi said [at 4:00].

“Free market is always the best solution. If you try to fix the market, you’re going against all the anti-competition laws that the Europeans were trying to put on sellers and now they’re doing it themselves.”

Keywords
energyministereuropeanmovesto cap gasprices are hypocriticalqatars

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket