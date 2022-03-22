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President Trump Already Restored the Republic??? President Trump told David Lester Straight at the White House
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223 views • March 22, 2022
Chembuster.
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Many people believe that the election that would have wrought President Trump’s second term was stolen from. The former president himself has been very vocal in that belief and now he has allegedly told David Lester some stunning news:
He’s restored the republic and even more shocking, he has been restored back into the presidency!
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/03/president-trump-already-restored-the-republic-trump-told-david-lester-straight-at-the-white-house-video-3769527.html
Mirrored by https://www.bitchute.com/video/XMdYDdRBgWuj/
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
=============================================================================
ENGLISH
Many people believe that the election that would have wrought President Trump’s second term was stolen from. The former president himself has been very vocal in that belief and now he has allegedly told David Lester some stunning news:
He’s restored the republic and even more shocking, he has been restored back into the presidency!
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/03/president-trump-already-restored-the-republic-trump-told-david-lester-straight-at-the-white-house-video-3769527.html
Mirrored by https://www.bitchute.com/video/XMdYDdRBgWuj/
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