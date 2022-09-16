Cannabis Tour in Medellin Colombia starts at our luxury Bed and Breakfast in Medellin. So much fun. So informative. Cannabis Jimmy is your Host. Free samples during the Tour. Our guests love that !

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These tours are taking off - thank God. We are meeting so many interesting people that come to our tours. In addition to the Cannabis Tour, we also are offer our: Tropical Bird Tour. www.tropicalbirdtourcolombia.com So much fun to watch the little and big birdies flying aorund and then stop for a scruptious meal of Bananas and Papayas at our Nature Lodge. Tweet Tweet Tweet !