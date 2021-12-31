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AMMACH2012 Mike Oram Lecture
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63 views • December 31, 2021
Author, cartoonist,musician and UFO experiencer from the Lake District, focuses on the "Warminster Thing". Warminster is where a major army base is stationed, ancient megalithic sites, ancient tunnel systems, and the major UFO events of the 1960's, 70's, and to this day...only to continue slightly east on the northern ranges of Salisbury plain, with Crop Circles in the 1980's to the present. Mega and Neolithic sites, with army bases and UFOs and Crop circles...get the connection?
Mike has direct experiences and crucial ones. He spoke later at BASES conferences. Here, at the first AMMACH conference he gives a foundation lecture to these important UFO events right beside and inside a major British military base at Warminster.
This is reloaded, after YouTube deleted 25 years of work by Miles Johnston, in the summer of 2021
Mike has direct experiences and crucial ones. He spoke later at BASES conferences. Here, at the first AMMACH conference he gives a foundation lecture to these important UFO events right beside and inside a major British military base at Warminster.
This is reloaded, after YouTube deleted 25 years of work by Miles Johnston, in the summer of 2021
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