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The Truth About Ukraine
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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309 views • February 18, 2021
What is going on in the Ukraine? Just another hapless herd of tax cattle being paid, poked and punished by the USA and USSR in yet another round of superpower hell-chess brinksmanship.

Correction From Previous Video: Viktor Andriyovych Yushchenko is the former President of Ukraine. He took office on January 23, 2005, following the Orange Revolution. Viktor Fedorovych Yanukovych has been President of Ukraine since February 2010.

Sources:
http://www.globalresearch.ca/imf-sponsored-democracy-in-the-ukraine-2/5360920

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/12/20/business/international/imf-releases-rebuke-of-ukraines-financial-strategy.html

http://beforeitsnews.com/libertarian/2014/02/understanding-the-protests-in-ukraine-and-venezuela-2551042.html

http://the-libertarian.co.uk/kiev-revolt/

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article37599.htm

http://www.thedailybell.com/editorials/35024/Paul-Craig-Roberts-Washington-Orchestrated-Protests-Are-Destabilizing-Ukraine/

http://tahriricn.wordpress.com/2014/01/07/ukraine-ukrainian-anarchist-dispels-myths-surrounding-euromaidan-protests-warns-of-fascist-influence/

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2014/02/16/ukraine-government-protests/5435315/

http://www.nytimes.com/2013/11/22/world/europe/ukraine-refuses-to-free-ex-leader-raising-concerns-over-eu-talks.html

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Ukraine

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The International Monetary Fund issued on Thursday a scathing report on Ukraine's financial situation, saying that the government of President Viktor F. Yanukovich had largely abandoned much-needed economic reforms that it had agreed to undertake as part of a deal in 2010 that provided more than $15 billion in loans.

The protests were set off by the announcement on Thursday that the Ukrainian government would no longer pursue preparations for the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union in order to "ensure the national security of Ukraine" and "restore lost trade volumes with the Russian Federation."

The deal would have created a new framework for trade between the former Soviet republic and the EU, but was seen as worrisome by Russia, which had threatened economic sanctions and travel restrictions should the deal go through. The Ukrainian parliament had also voted down bills last week which would have allowed imprisoned former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko -- a key figure in the Orange Revolution -- to go to Germany for medical treatment.

On the 13th of March, 2012 the European Union prepared to finalize an association agreement. Despite president Yanukovych's assurance that Ukrainian law would soon align with that required by the EU, all progress effectively stopped after reports of industrial production had fallen by 5.4%.

On the 21st of November, 2013 a government decree officially ceased all association talks with the EU as the government began taking steps towards a pro-Russian trade alliance.

On January 16th, 2014 as what is now known in the Ukraine as "Black Thursday", the government passed laws prohibiting any and all forms of public protest, assembly, and restricting heavily the Ukrainian's freedom of speech. These laws have taken on the name "The Dictatorship Laws".

US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe, Victoria Nuland said: "Since the declaration of Ukrainian independence in 1991, the United States supported the Ukrainians in the development of democratic institutions and skills in promoting civil society and a good form of government - all that is necessary to achieve the objectives of Ukraine's European. We have invested more than 5 billion dollars to help Ukraine to achieve these and other goals. " Nuland said the United States will continue to "promote Ukraine to the future it deserves."
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