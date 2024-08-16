Brett SPS - Crowdstrike: Something Worse IS Coming!

ZeeeMedia





Brett from SPS joins Maria Zeee to discuss how the Crowdstrike "outage" was more about an "install," and we can be certain something much worse IS coming. Prepare now!





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Scroll to the bottom of this page and subscribe to our mailing list: https://zeeemedia.com/about/





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com