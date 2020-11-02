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** UNITED STATES GLOBALIST INSURGENCY LEADERS ** Know Your Enemy
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224 views • November 02, 2020
** Obama has established a command bunker less than two miles from the White House where the Deep State will inaugurate their government’s president Joe Biden.
** Globalist Deep State is attempting to establish a separate government against the will of the American People.
** Video is proof of criminal conspiracy and the Deep States preparation to break the country up for their coup attempt.
** Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
** Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force.
** ** OBAMA’S ARMY OF DEATH: Waiting for Orders From Their Commander
Geri Ungurean, October 29, 2020
__ It is necessary for the readers to see this article from 2017. I will bold parts of it and you will clearly see how the tens of thousands of rioters, looters and murderers coalesced so quickly in 2020.
Original Article:
Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force. Did this movement just spontaneously appear on the streets? If you believe that, then I’m glad that you are reading this article.
During BHO’s regime, he promised that he would have a domestic army that would be as powerful as our military. Now I realize that he was not talking about an army in the traditional sense of the word. Remember – Obama was a Community Organizer before he became president. I rather call that position a Community “Agitator.” He is using the tactics of his hero, Saul Alinsky, who wrote “Rules for Radicals.”
Obama’s Army
Don’t look for military uniforms or rifles strapped to the bodies of his soldiers. Don’t look for an army base where his minions assemble at the end of the day. Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
The soldiers of the Shadow Government are usually quite young. Think back to when you were a teen or in college. I can only speak for myself, but I was very impressionable and quite rebellious. That is the profile of the perfect soldier in the army of the SG (Shadow Government).
Who Pays the Soldiers of the SG?
These people are paid by the same person who has funded all uprisings in America (and in other parts of the world: Think Arab Spring). His name is George Soros and I have written many articles on this follower of Satan. Soros has many NGO’s (Non Governmental Organizations) and he recruits from these organizations and pays his minions well. He organized and funded Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements, and every uprising and violent protest we have seen in the past years. He also groomed Barack Hussein Obama to become president and helped to fund his campaign.
From nypost.com
How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s Presidency
When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.
In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.
He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.
Since Donald Trump’s election, this little-known but well-funded protesting arm has beefed up staff and ramped up recruitment of young liberal activists, declaring on its website, “We’re not backing down.” Determined to salvage Obama’s legacy,”it’s drawing battle lines on immigration, ObamaCare, race relations and climate change.
Obama is intimately involved in OFA operations and even tweets from the group’s account. In fact, he gave marching orders to OFA foot soldiers following Trump’s upset victory.
“It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” he said in a conference call from the White House. “But get over it.” He demanded they “move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”
“Now is the time for some organizing,” he said. “So don’t mope.”
Cont'd -
Full Article: https://grandmageri422.me/2020/10/29/obamas-army-of-death-waiting-for-orders-from-their-commander/
** Globalist Deep State is attempting to establish a separate government against the will of the American People.
** Video is proof of criminal conspiracy and the Deep States preparation to break the country up for their coup attempt.
** Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
** Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force.
** ** OBAMA’S ARMY OF DEATH: Waiting for Orders From Their Commander
Geri Ungurean, October 29, 2020
__ It is necessary for the readers to see this article from 2017. I will bold parts of it and you will clearly see how the tens of thousands of rioters, looters and murderers coalesced so quickly in 2020.
Original Article:
Since the election of Donald Trump, the “Shadow Government” troops of Barack Obama and his minions are out in full force. Did this movement just spontaneously appear on the streets? If you believe that, then I’m glad that you are reading this article.
During BHO’s regime, he promised that he would have a domestic army that would be as powerful as our military. Now I realize that he was not talking about an army in the traditional sense of the word. Remember – Obama was a Community Organizer before he became president. I rather call that position a Community “Agitator.” He is using the tactics of his hero, Saul Alinsky, who wrote “Rules for Radicals.”
Obama’s Army
Don’t look for military uniforms or rifles strapped to the bodies of his soldiers. Don’t look for an army base where his minions assemble at the end of the day. Obama’s “troops” are scattered across the land, but they take orders from their commanding officer, and they are paid to do this.
The soldiers of the Shadow Government are usually quite young. Think back to when you were a teen or in college. I can only speak for myself, but I was very impressionable and quite rebellious. That is the profile of the perfect soldier in the army of the SG (Shadow Government).
Who Pays the Soldiers of the SG?
These people are paid by the same person who has funded all uprisings in America (and in other parts of the world: Think Arab Spring). His name is George Soros and I have written many articles on this follower of Satan. Soros has many NGO’s (Non Governmental Organizations) and he recruits from these organizations and pays his minions well. He organized and funded Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements, and every uprising and violent protest we have seen in the past years. He also groomed Barack Hussein Obama to become president and helped to fund his campaign.
From nypost.com
How Obama is scheming to sabotage Trump’s Presidency
When former President Barack Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.
In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.
He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.
Since Donald Trump’s election, this little-known but well-funded protesting arm has beefed up staff and ramped up recruitment of young liberal activists, declaring on its website, “We’re not backing down.” Determined to salvage Obama’s legacy,”it’s drawing battle lines on immigration, ObamaCare, race relations and climate change.
Obama is intimately involved in OFA operations and even tweets from the group’s account. In fact, he gave marching orders to OFA foot soldiers following Trump’s upset victory.
“It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” he said in a conference call from the White House. “But get over it.” He demanded they “move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”
“Now is the time for some organizing,” he said. “So don’t mope.”
Cont'd -
Full Article: https://grandmageri422.me/2020/10/29/obamas-army-of-death-waiting-for-orders-from-their-commander/
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