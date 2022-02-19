THE NAZY FLAG STORY

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here's the truth behind the nazi flag story
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SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
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SENT ME ETHEREUM - 0x248b47236be127ad184AB971E277b373D18eBe27
Become a channel member and join the community!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6sL...
Follow me on Twitch for LIVE STREAMS - https://www.twitch.tv/mistersunshinebaby
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I've put together a list of my computer parts from amazon. I get a small commission if you use my affiliate link, which is much appreciated!
Computer Parts:
rtx 3090 - https://amzn.to/3BrQRY9
i9 10900k - https://amzn.to/2V6dmkm
2tb ssd - https://amzn.to/3iHsBst
64gb ram - https://amzn.to/3kZDSXV
kranken cooler - https://amzn.to/3xZHgpf
power supply - https://amzn.to/3kMHuvW
nzxt fans - https://amzn.to/2UCtnih
nzxt case - https://amzn.to/2UEFP0P
mouse - https://amzn.to/3eLk3j2
keyboard - https://amzn.to/3hXBejt
mouse mat - https://amzn.to/3kMeHHW
headset (white) - https://amzn.to/3hZvnu0
monitor - https://amzn.to/3eKYq2h
I'm Jasper Sunshine and my dogs are Rhea (husky) and Minnie (aussie shep) and we live in a condo on wheels. We have a pretty cool life, so I figured I'd share parts of it with you! Welcome to our life!