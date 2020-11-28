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Police Shut Down Adamson BBQ Toronto CANADA
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16 views • November 28, 2020
Mr. Adamson ran afoul of the Toronto overlords when he attempted to keep supporting his family by opening his BBQ sandwich restaurant. He couldn't be open for business while Costco, Home Depot, Walmart. Liquor Store and Brewer's Retail could remain open. The local police could have simply said 'no' this is a health officer bylaw infraction, let them deal with it. But no, ladies and gentlemen you are getting a glimpse of the police state that will be coming to your town or city soon.
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