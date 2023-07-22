Admiral Big Snoz says hi to all you Deplorables. Is he the ugliest woman you have ever seen in your lifetime ? And the Admiral's Uniform - what a Joke

This guy is making a mokery of so many things. He prances around in his fake uniform for all to see. I still would like to know if he had his penis cut off to become a woman or it is still floping around down there like Big Mike's did on the Ellen Degeneris show ? These are important questions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.