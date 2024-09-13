The Debate Was Rigged

QueMala: Looking Down On You

◦ If This Is True, ABC News Is About To Become Engulfed In A Major Scandal

◦ ABC Co-Moderator’s Eye-Opening Admission On Why They Fact-Checked Trump

* In a Los Angeles Times puff piece, Linsey Davis reveals how she and David Muir schemed with producers to protect Kamala Harris and ambush President Trump with ‘fact checks’ during the debate in Philadelphia PA.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 September 2024)