© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Becoming More Iron-Fisted and Draconian
Follow
6
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1050 views • September 22, 2019
In case anyone is feeling too cozy with China, this should make you rethink your opinion.
Communist China is becoming even more iron-fisted and Draconian.
Communist China is becoming even more iron-fisted and Draconian.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.