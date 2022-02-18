“COVID-19 BIO-ATTACK SMOKING GUN” VIDEO

As Condi Rice said in another context "WHO could have POSSIBLY imagined?".

By Kevin Barrett, Veterans Today Editor

Kevin Barrett

Dr. Kevin Barrett, a Ph.D. Arabist-Islamologist is one of America’s best-known critics of the War on Terror.



He is the host of TRUTH JIHAD RADIO; a hard driving weekly radio show funded by listener subscriptions at Substack and the weekly news roundup FALSE FLAG WEEKLY NEWS (FFWN).



He also has appeared many times on Fox, CNN, PBS, and other broadcast outlets, and has inspired feature stories and op-eds in the New York Times, the Christian Science Monitor, the Chicago Tribune, and other leading publications.



Dr. Barrett has taught at colleges and universities in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin; where he ran for Congress in 2008. He currently works as a nonprofit organizer, author, and talk radio host.



Read Dr. Barrett’s Latest Posts Here >>>



In November 2019, who could possibly have known that the COVID-19 pandemic was brewing in Wuhan? Only the people who unleashed it! That’s why the April 2020 ABC News story detailing US intelligence agency foreknowledge amounts to a “smoking gun.” For the full story, read Ron Unz’s free Our COVID-19 Catastrophe ebook.



Note: The ABC News report “US intelligence agencies warned of virus in November ”

and a 14-second snippet of Robert Cray’s song “Smoking Gun” is included in “COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun!” under the Fair Use doctrine protecting creative expression. The meaning of both has been adapted to the argument advanced in this video, and thus substantially altered for creative purposes in accordance with the Fair Use provision.