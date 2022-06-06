Antichrist, Visions, Shortages & Electricity 06/06/2022

Today Pastor Stan is covering part of Vicki's dream where she talks about the "Man of the Hour" which is the Antichrist. We also take a look at how a global event might come in August. Friends with security businesses and their contacts in government departments in Australia, have been approaching them to broker contracts to secure grocery stores, department stores, government buildings etc. to bring in Shanghai Style Martial Law into the country in late August of 2022.00:00 The Antichrist03:28 “Man of the Hour”05:21 William Branham Visions09:14 Shortages13:00 Remote Kill Switch for your Car15:49 Biden Seizes control over Domestic Food Materials17:16 Shanghai Style Martial Law in Australia20:31 America Faces Power Blackouts this Summer23:49 Bread Solar Generator - Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112