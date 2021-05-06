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Five Doctors Conclude that COVID-19 Shots are Bioweapons
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1169 views • May 06, 2021
Five doctors (Larry Palevsky, Sherri Tenpenny, Christiane Northrup, Carrie Madej, and Lee Merritt) discuss composition and aftereffects of COVID-19 shots and conclude that they: (1) are not vaccines, (2) were not designed to protect against Covid-19 and, in fact, do not do so, (3) cause disability and death from blood and bleeding disorders, (4) cause those who have received the shot to infect those who have not received the shot with the same bleeding disorder, and therefore, (5) must have been designed as bioweapons to depopulate the planet. Yes, it really is that serious. 2021 Apr 25 – Source HealthImpactNews - https://rumble.com/vg3drt
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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