Global Elites Make Covenant With Demons to Re-Create Mankind: Nephilim Tech, AI, Human Organs Merge

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Our nation is set to becoming the next Terminator movie!
Karen Kingston discusses her horrific findings of mankind changing Nephilim, and Elon Musk's warning about the advancements of AI being akin to "summoning demons."
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
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