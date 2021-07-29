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The Great Covid Divide: How a Fake Plague is Destroying Real Families
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183 views • July 29, 2021
The Neo-Bolsheviks have revealed the hill where the great battle will be fought - the vaxxed vs. the unvaxxed - and the first casualty will be your relationship with the people closest to you. In today's episode we look at the dangers of continued involvement with the enemy and how to protect yourself.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
FBN Covid Fraud Headlines:
https://old.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
FBN FirstApp (free download):
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
Audio only:
https://anchor.fm/firstbiblenetwork/episodes/The-Great-Covid-Divide-How-a-Fake-Plague-is-Destroying-Real-Families-e156f1p
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com
FBN Covid Fraud Headlines:
https://old.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
FBN FirstApp (free download):
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/firstapp.html
Audio only:
https://anchor.fm/firstbiblenetwork/episodes/The-Great-Covid-Divide-How-a-Fake-Plague-is-Destroying-Real-Families-e156f1p
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