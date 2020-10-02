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Tweet Series Day 16 (Oct 2, 2020)
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132 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @ScottBaio. He was a great actor on a TV show that was beloved by many. Why is he so hated today? Could it be that he doesn’t agree with his friends one of whom ridiculed a man in power for doing something simple when the man himself had to salute many times. The man ridiculing couldn’t probably salute 5 salutes and drink a glass of water. Scott was on another show with so called friends that made up vicious lies about him to soil his name. Her name was @NicoleEggert; so shameful. Speaking of other shameful actresses of the 80s, @Alyssa_Milano likes to get on her high horse constantly. She criticizes people for being the worst thing in the world, a Trump supporter. She told a story that she had two abortions because she wasn’t ready to be a mother, and it almost got me on her side. Then you think about it. What choice did the babies have? It is not their fault that an adult is not educated on the consequences of sexual relations. If you are not ready to be a mother, that is fine, but you made a choice not to be careful. There are women all over our great nation that would kill to be in your position, instead you did the killing. Please support #ProLife because as a society we have gone way too far the other way and are killing our babies in record numbers. There are many legitimate adoption agencies that can give the child a proper home. My belief in pro-life also includes the statement that victims of rape and incest should be excluded as they are traumatized from a young age enough and do not need more trauma. It should be performed by a licensed medical doctor. As a form of Birth Control, #Abortion is Murder.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @NicoleEggert. She is a beautiful actress who was on a show called “Baywatch.” It was a 90’s classic. It has everything from the sun, the surf, beautiful people, serious stories, cheesy stories and everything in between. @DavidHasselholf is the man. He is Huge in Germany and You don’t Hassle the Hoff. Another beautiful actress on the show was @PamFoundation. She is a proud #Canadian. There are a ton of great Canadian actors and actresses through the years. One of the best is #MartinShort. He is featured on Canada’s video at #DisneyWorld. He says you can walk there easily from Florida lol. I hope Canada reopens to the USA soon. Just like #Mexico, they are a great neighbor and great neighbors are sometimes tough to find, but other times they are the easiest to find. To all the great neighbors in this world, I salute You! And #WontYouBeMyNeighbor
Note: @hwinkler4real I challenge you to a Charity Contest. I don’t think you could Salute 50 times and drink a glass of water. If you do, I will donate $50 to your charity of choice.
Note—Play Norm McDonald “Or So The Germans Love David Hasselhoff Would Have Us Believe”
https://youtu.be/lT2FJLhVRUg; #GermansLoveDavidHasselhoff
Note—Play Bob & Doug McKenzie with Geddy Lee “Take Off”
https://youtu.be/8Jm4LoOaAWI; #TakeOff
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @NicoleEggert. She is a beautiful actress who was on a show called “Baywatch.” It was a 90’s classic. It has everything from the sun, the surf, beautiful people, serious stories, cheesy stories and everything in between. @DavidHasselholf is the man. He is Huge in Germany and You don’t Hassle the Hoff. Another beautiful actress on the show was @PamFoundation. She is a proud #Canadian. There are a ton of great Canadian actors and actresses through the years. One of the best is #MartinShort. He is featured on Canada’s video at #DisneyWorld. He says you can walk there easily from Florida lol. I hope Canada reopens to the USA soon. Just like #Mexico, they are a great neighbor and great neighbors are sometimes tough to find, but other times they are the easiest to find. To all the great neighbors in this world, I salute You! And #WontYouBeMyNeighbor
Note: @hwinkler4real I challenge you to a Charity Contest. I don’t think you could Salute 50 times and drink a glass of water. If you do, I will donate $50 to your charity of choice.
Note—Play Norm McDonald “Or So The Germans Love David Hasselhoff Would Have Us Believe”
https://youtu.be/lT2FJLhVRUg; #GermansLoveDavidHasselhoff
Note—Play Bob & Doug McKenzie with Geddy Lee “Take Off”
https://youtu.be/8Jm4LoOaAWI; #TakeOff
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