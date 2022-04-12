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Alcoholism recovery and the Sugar Roller coaster.
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38 views • April 12, 2022
Eating sugar sweats is often a cherished practice in early recovery, but at what cost? SIMPLY-SOBER.COM
PGX Daily Supplement link - https://amzn.to/3OkgD79
The information in this video is based on the highly recommended book:
Sober and Staying That Way : The Missing Link in the Cure for Alcoholism
by Susan Powter. Link -- https://amzn.to/3E5oXCJ
It was after reading this book I achieved my first bout of longer term sobriety, one year.
PGX Daily Supplement link - https://amzn.to/3OkgD79
The information in this video is based on the highly recommended book:
Sober and Staying That Way : The Missing Link in the Cure for Alcoholism
by Susan Powter. Link -- https://amzn.to/3E5oXCJ
It was after reading this book I achieved my first bout of longer term sobriety, one year.
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