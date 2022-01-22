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TikTok App, Investors are Tracking The Trade Picks of Congress and are Getting Rich
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220 views • January 22, 2022
There is a TikTok App, Investors are Tracking The Trade Picks of Congress and are Getting Rich
a FEMA camp would be too good accommodations for these criminals.
full Redacted Tonight episode here,
The real cause of the Bronx fire, US Covid numbers, the congressional insider-trading loophole
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/546825-real-cause-bronx-fire/
Nancy Pelosi Built Wealth on ‘Insider Trading’
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/nancy-pelosi-insider-trading/
Hill said Pelosi’s husband Paul is an “ultra-wealthy real estate investor and venture capitalist who has been an active investor in large companies that have been impacted by his wife’s regulations,” but yet we don’t have a record of his finances.
“Nancy Pelosi has engaged in insider trading,” Hill said, “because she’s been the beneficiary of information that other people wouldn’t have, so Paul Pelosi is able to make active trades on her insider knowledge.”
Members of Congress Shouldn’t Be Getting Rich From Trading Stocks
Last year, over a hundred members of Congress bought and sold nearly $290 million in stocks and beat the market.
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/congress-stocks/
Why is ‘Nancy Pelosi insider trading’ trending?
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3241980/why-nancy-pelosi-insider-trading-trending/
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
a FEMA camp would be too good accommodations for these criminals.
full Redacted Tonight episode here,
The real cause of the Bronx fire, US Covid numbers, the congressional insider-trading loophole
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/546825-real-cause-bronx-fire/
Nancy Pelosi Built Wealth on ‘Insider Trading’
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/nancy-pelosi-insider-trading/
Hill said Pelosi’s husband Paul is an “ultra-wealthy real estate investor and venture capitalist who has been an active investor in large companies that have been impacted by his wife’s regulations,” but yet we don’t have a record of his finances.
“Nancy Pelosi has engaged in insider trading,” Hill said, “because she’s been the beneficiary of information that other people wouldn’t have, so Paul Pelosi is able to make active trades on her insider knowledge.”
Members of Congress Shouldn’t Be Getting Rich From Trading Stocks
Last year, over a hundred members of Congress bought and sold nearly $290 million in stocks and beat the market.
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/congress-stocks/
Why is ‘Nancy Pelosi insider trading’ trending?
https://www.the-sun.com/news/3241980/why-nancy-pelosi-insider-trading-trending/
Google has suspended me from all their products, Vimeo before, Now Rumble too. I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
https://153news.net/manage_playlists.php?mode=edit_playlist&;pid=774
MONOPOLY: AN OVERVIEW OF THE GREAT RESET – FOLLOW THE MONEY, Shhhh, Fascist Zionist
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtcnlootkNvc/
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