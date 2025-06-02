BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Can Jesus’ Touch Truly Cleanse You from Sin?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
9 views • 1 day ago

When sin isolates and defiles, only one touch can make you whole. In today’s devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster uses the biblical picture of leprosy (Matt. 8:1–4; Lev. 13) to show how sin spreads in our lives—and how only Jesus’ compassionate touch can heal our deepest wounds and restore fellowship with God.

🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
    Why leprosy in Scripture is a vivid picture of sin’s depth and spread (Lev. 13:1–8, 45–46).
    Sin’s slippery progression: “Sin spreads like leprosy” (Lev. 13:8).
    How sin isolates us—cutting us off from community and communion with God (Lev. 13:45–46).
    The only remedy: coming humbly to Jesus, confessing our sin, and trusting His power to cleanse (1 John 1:9; Matt. 8:3).

    Practical steps to examine your heart, confess your sins, and accept Jesus’ forgiveness today.

🛠 Next Steps:
    Reflect: What “plague” of sin has crept into your life and begun to isolate you?
    Respond: Humbly confess your sin to Jesus (1 John 1:9) and believe He alone can cleanse you.
    Share & Subscribe: Encourage someone you know who’s struggling with guilt—share this message, then hit the 🔔 to stay connected.

📖 Key Scriptures:
    Matthew 8:1–4 (Jesus’ compassionate touch and the leper’s healing)
    Leviticus 13:1–8, 13:45–46 (pattern and impact of leprosy as a picture of sin)
    1 John 1:9; Romans 3:23–24 (confession and justification)

Keywords
bible studyforgiveness of singospel messagejesus healsspiritual cleansingroderick websterleviticus 13christian devotionalfaith and repentancesin and salvationleprosy metaphorcompassionate touchmatthew 8v1-41 john 1v9divine compassion
Chapters

00:00Introduction: God's Care and Assurance

00:49Understanding Sin Through Leprosy

02:07The Spread and Consequences of Sin

05:20The Need for Cleansing and Redemption

07:30Invitation to Seek Forgiveness

08:35Encouragement and Final Thoughts

10:02Closing Prayer and Blessings

