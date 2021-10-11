© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 6) It's NOT a Political Matter Simon Parks! It's Crime and Fraud - Justice Anna Webinar
Follow
1
Share
Report
40 views • October 11, 2021
Hear that Simon Parks! The core of most crimes is fraud, they are using lies and deceiving people to commit their crimes. We are putting the criminals back into their box before they become corporate Feudalism. The British Monarchy is the corrupt to the core for a long time, generations back. We love British people, but their government and their Monarchy is evil reflected on the rest of the World. The commonwealth sucking people dry using crimes and fraud by creating the United Nations, Inc. for more deceit and Fraud. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.