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CHRISTIAN: Are You TIRED???
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44 views • January 15, 2022
Freely I have received from Jesus Christ, and freely I give my life unto his service. I am here to serve you, without charge or expectation of a gift.
However, if God has put it in your heart to send an offering to this ministry for Christian women, you may do so in two ways:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via via zellepay.com, by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected] Charland
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 4:38; Hebrews 4:15; John 17:17; Romans 3:4; Isaiah 54:17; 1 Peter 4:11; Matthew 11:28-30; Mark 16:17-18; Matthew 14:19-21; Isaiah 40:28-31Earthen Vessels Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ej4uKn1ZLzNp/
Earthen Vessels GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Earthen_VesselsEarthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
However, if God has put it in your heart to send an offering to this ministry for Christian women, you may do so in two ways:
Paypal.me/EarthenVessels075
Or, via via zellepay.com, by entering the email address and my name:
[email protected] Charland
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 4:38; Hebrews 4:15; John 17:17; Romans 3:4; Isaiah 54:17; 1 Peter 4:11; Matthew 11:28-30; Mark 16:17-18; Matthew 14:19-21; Isaiah 40:28-31Earthen Vessels Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ej4uKn1ZLzNp/
Earthen Vessels GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/Earthen_VesselsEarthen Vessels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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