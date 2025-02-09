BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Freezes Aid To South Africa! Hamas Releases 3 Starving Hostages | TOP World News 2/9/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
World News Report: Here we go. The plight of white Afrikaners is finally getting worldwide attention after Trump and Elon Musk posted about the massive human rights violations and land confiscations of farmers in South Africa. Also, USAID funded a massive 'News' platform, extending 'Censorship Industrial Complex' to billions worldwide. Three gaunt-looking Israelis were freed by Hamas after "491 Days Of Hell". Trump's Gaza takeover plan has united the Arab world more than ever, and in the UK, the government is demanding access from Apple for backdoor access to all user data on the cloud.


