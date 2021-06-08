© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW YORK PARENT SLAMS SCHOOL BOARD about TEACHING RACIST DOCTRINE
Follow
0
Share
Report
113 views • June 08, 2021
NEW YORK PARENT - TATIANA IBRAHIM - SLAMS SCHOOL BOARD about TEACHING RACIST DOCTRINE
STANDS UP TO SCHOOL BOARD - REAMING THEM OUT
EXPOSING THEIR ILLEGAL ACTS OF DIVISION AND RACIST THEORY BEING TAUGHT TO CHILDREN.
NO LONGER TEACHING MLK JR. "I HAVE A DREAM"
TWITTER: TATIANAIBRAHIM5
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
STANDS UP TO SCHOOL BOARD - REAMING THEM OUT
EXPOSING THEIR ILLEGAL ACTS OF DIVISION AND RACIST THEORY BEING TAUGHT TO CHILDREN.
NO LONGER TEACHING MLK JR. "I HAVE A DREAM"
TWITTER: TATIANAIBRAHIM5
Fair use.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.