The Special Blessing God Has-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 3 2023

God wants to make your feet beautiful and that process includes ‘publishing salvation’ and taking a ride on the old ‘shoe leather express’ to proclaim thy God reigneth!

In the writings of the prophets and of Paul, Old and New Testaments, we see a repeating theme that connects feet with publishing and proclaiming ‘peace and salvation’ in advance of the coming of the King to rule and reign in Zion. What sort of a thing can be published to accomplish that? A King James Bible. What do feet have to do with it? My dad used to call it the ‘shoe leather express’, a call to get on your feet and get going. This may be a ‘deep theological truth’, but it is also a highly practical truth that is missing in most churches in our day. Not only are churches not sending out Bibles, many churches don’t even have Bibles in the seats when you get there! There’s a lot of nasty looking feet walking around in these last days, but no worries, we can fix that.



