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Dumb Comedians
MAKAIO Messenger
MAKAIO Messenger
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91 views • September 14, 2021
Dumb Comedians Song

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Dumb Comedians
from MAKAIO Messenger
© All Rights Reserved

No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians

We have no conscience, no we've sold that, so if you want to kill the world this is where it's at
We'll end free thought with a clap and a laugh, and celebrate tyrants cuz we're paid off rats!

No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians

So, turn off the channel, stop watching our show
Get your own information, don't be a schmo
Why are you such a sucker, I guess we know
Cuz we've brainwashed you, so here we go

Sing along...

No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians

No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians

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