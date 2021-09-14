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Dumb Comedians
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91 views • September 14, 2021
Dumb Comedians Song
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Dumb Comedians
from MAKAIO Messenger
© All Rights Reserved
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
We have no conscience, no we've sold that, so if you want to kill the world this is where it's at
We'll end free thought with a clap and a laugh, and celebrate tyrants cuz we're paid off rats!
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
So, turn off the channel, stop watching our show
Get your own information, don't be a schmo
Why are you such a sucker, I guess we know
Cuz we've brainwashed you, so here we go
Sing along...
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites
Support us thru Zelle: [email protected] and www.MAKAIOmessenger.com
Dumb Comedians
from MAKAIO Messenger
© All Rights Reserved
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
We have no conscience, no we've sold that, so if you want to kill the world this is where it's at
We'll end free thought with a clap and a laugh, and celebrate tyrants cuz we're paid off rats!
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
So, turn off the channel, stop watching our show
Get your own information, don't be a schmo
Why are you such a sucker, I guess we know
Cuz we've brainwashed you, so here we go
Sing along...
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
No one listens to the news anymore, but they'll listen to us cuz we're dumb comedians
We spread propaganda like never before, yeah they won't suspect us cuz we're dumb comedians
The dark forces of some sites practice discrimination and suppression against the truth and those who present it, so be sure to subscribe to us on all of our sites
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