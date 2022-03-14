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How Microplastics Are Contaminating Our Food And Water Sources, And The Potential Harm They Can Cause To Humans
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32 views • March 14, 2022
How are microplastics harmful to humans? Researchers are determined to find out what microplastics can do to human health, and how to limit their contamination in our food and water.
Evangelos Danopoulos is a public and environmental health professional with an interest in pollution and how it affects human beings’ overall wellness. With a background as a public health officer and as a Ph.D. student studying medical science with a focus on microplastics, Evangelos Danopoulos analyzes the risks to human health as it relates to emerging environmental contaminants.
Tune in now to learn about:
How evidence-based environmental health policies are formulated.
What microplastics are, and how they pollute food and water.
The process necessary to test water for microplastics.
Hear about this and more in this episode addressing the issues surrounding microplastics and what we can do to mitigate the problem by learning more about them.
You can learn more about Evangelos Danopoulos and his research here, and follow him on Twitter here.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Evangelos Danopoulos is a public and environmental health professional with an interest in pollution and how it affects human beings’ overall wellness. With a background as a public health officer and as a Ph.D. student studying medical science with a focus on microplastics, Evangelos Danopoulos analyzes the risks to human health as it relates to emerging environmental contaminants.
Tune in now to learn about:
How evidence-based environmental health policies are formulated.
What microplastics are, and how they pollute food and water.
The process necessary to test water for microplastics.
Hear about this and more in this episode addressing the issues surrounding microplastics and what we can do to mitigate the problem by learning more about them.
You can learn more about Evangelos Danopoulos and his research here, and follow him on Twitter here.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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