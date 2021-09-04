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Zohar: What's Hidden beneath the Paws of the Sphinx?… [02.09.2021]
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153 views • September 04, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
The great sphinx of Giza, the oldest known monument from the ancient Egyptian world, stands as a symbol of the arcane mysteries still waiting to be unearthed. Could the truth about our past, and Enki’s knowledge given to humanity, be locked in an ancient chamber situated below the great beast’s paw? We examine mounds of evidence, in the face of contradictory conclusions, to try and determine its age and decode its original purpose.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
23,180 viewsPremiered Sep 2, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4idkWYGsAjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
The great sphinx of Giza, the oldest known monument from the ancient Egyptian world, stands as a symbol of the arcane mysteries still waiting to be unearthed. Could the truth about our past, and Enki’s knowledge given to humanity, be locked in an ancient chamber situated below the great beast’s paw? We examine mounds of evidence, in the face of contradictory conclusions, to try and determine its age and decode its original purpose.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
23,180 viewsPremiered Sep 2, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
463K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4idkWYGsAjg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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