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U.S. Government Had Covid Jab in Sept 2019
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138 views • March 25, 2022
Wake Up Planet.
See the evidence, left on YouTube by Fauci's employees, that the U.S. govt. had samples of a Covid-jab / 'vaccine' back in the fall of 2019, six-months before the pandemic was officially declared.
Source:
[1] Original YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKbED2v1_7k
[2] Fauci in 2017 declaring surprise outbreak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI
[3] First U.S. case: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7092802/
[4] Pandemic announcement date: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32191675/
[5] CDC document showing no isolates: https://web.archive.org/web/20200731140305/https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download [select a date in the summer of 2020]
[6] Fauci's web page at NIAID: https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/director
[7] First clinical trials of jab in March 2020: https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/first-us-covid-19-vaccine-trial-moderna/
[8] CDC web page declaring that there are virus isolates: https://web.archive.org/web/20200520215330/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/grows-virus-cell-culture.html
[9] WHO - naming the corona virus disease: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it
[10] CDC web page showing them referring to SARSCOV2 as novel corona virus: https://web.archive.org/web/20200330044207/https://www.cdc.gov/library/researchguides/2019NovelCoronavirus.html
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjzxI9lfkuPB/
See the evidence, left on YouTube by Fauci's employees, that the U.S. govt. had samples of a Covid-jab / 'vaccine' back in the fall of 2019, six-months before the pandemic was officially declared.
Source:
[1] Original YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKbED2v1_7k
[2] Fauci in 2017 declaring surprise outbreak: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNXGAxGJgQI
[3] First U.S. case: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7092802/
[4] Pandemic announcement date: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32191675/
[5] CDC document showing no isolates: https://web.archive.org/web/20200731140305/https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download [select a date in the summer of 2020]
[6] Fauci's web page at NIAID: https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/director
[7] First clinical trials of jab in March 2020: https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/news/first-us-covid-19-vaccine-trial-moderna/
[8] CDC web page declaring that there are virus isolates: https://web.archive.org/web/20200520215330/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/grows-virus-cell-culture.html
[9] WHO - naming the corona virus disease: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance/naming-the-coronavirus-disease-(covid-2019)-and-the-virus-that-causes-it
[10] CDC web page showing them referring to SARSCOV2 as novel corona virus: https://web.archive.org/web/20200330044207/https://www.cdc.gov/library/researchguides/2019NovelCoronavirus.html
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/XjzxI9lfkuPB/
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