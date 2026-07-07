Covid vaccine causes lethal micro-scars throughout the heart, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The Covid vaccine (mRNA vaccine) causes lethal micro-scars throughout the heart, a new deadly form of cardiac injury never seen before the Covid shots, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH tells Jimmy Dore.

"These [mRNA] shots literally cause little microscopic scars throughout the heart that lead to sudden death."

"For those who have received 6, 7, 8, 9 mRNA booster shots…"

[The people who died, who they looked at, had taken 5-6 doses of the ‘Covid vaccine’.]

"[An] autopsy study recently came out and found… their hearts look like Swiss cheese under the microscope, not with holes, but with multiple micro-scars."

------

Nicolas tweeted about this on July 6, 2026.

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2073807646914666730

The tweet reads:

"Microscopic images of the hearts of five-times mRNA-boosted individuals reveal a Swiss-cheese-like pattern of lethal micro-scars evenly scattered throughout the ENTIRE myocardium."

"This represents a DEADLY new form of cardiac injury that was NEVER seen before the COVID shots."

-------------

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!