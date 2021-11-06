Israeli Elections And Messiah Mania. Where Is The Jewish Messiah?

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Israeli Jews do not want a religious Messiah, they want a secular one. So how is the Messiah supposed to come if no one wants him? Where is the Jewish Messiah? The rabbis keep telling us the Moshiach is imminent, that the war of Gog and Magog is around the corner, but this is not the current reality. This video explains the current State of Israel and how to unite to really bring the Jewish Messiah
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