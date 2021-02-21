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Covid 19 MessengerDNA & 5G Activation DELETED by Youtube, 7 Views
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212 views • February 21, 2021
This is just one part of serveral videos on this subject matter and the truth that not enough people are worried about 5G, because the focus in the US is being guided away from 5G to the [ Scamdemic Covid to distract from the 'real problem' of today for Humanity ] - Hope you subscribe and see the other parts before and after this---- 'gwt'
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