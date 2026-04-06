The Passover Story: Why Tell It?

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Posted 30March2026 Lazer Brody:
Passover is our freedom holiday. On Passover night at the Seder, we tell the story of how the Almighty liberated us from slavery in Egypt. Are we free today? Half the world's Jews live under foreign regimes. The other half live in Israel, which is far from independent today, living under dictates and limitations from the White House. What's more, Israel's anti-emuna government and military discriminate against Torah-observant Jews in more ways than one. Is that freedom? If we're not free, then why tell the story of Passover? Let's find out, with this lovely parable that you can tell at your Passover Seder table.