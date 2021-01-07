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ThePatriotNurse: Today's Capitol Events and What Comes Next? 06January2021 Gun Control
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468 views • January 07, 2021
We are being Robbed. Voices Silenced, Support for Law Enforcement will wain? Capital Police shooting unarmed Woman. Lock-downs, people will realize their own powers. Capital set up for Gun Controls. States will succeed because of the corruption in other states. Feds will weaponize anything against Conservatives for reprisal. They will crack down on Health Care and services against Conservatives such as people who does not take the Covid Vaccine.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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